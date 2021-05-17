In viral video, Kupwara man alleges PHC Vilgam denied treatment to his wife

A man from PaziporaVilgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday alleged that his wife was denied treatment at Primary Health Center (PHC) Vilgam, forcing him and his wife to return unattended by the on-duty doctors.

In a viral video, the man is seen saying that the on-duty doctors denied treatment to his wife stressing that she should first get herself tested for COVID-19.

The man had reportedly carried his wife on his shoulders covering a distance of 7 km from Pazipora to Vilgam.

According to reports his wife had developed severe pain in foot following which the man carried her to Vilgam hospital but doctors allegedly did not attend to her.

Block Medical Officer VilgamDrGhulamRaheem refuted the charges and said that she was asked to get the COVID-19 test done first but she refused to go for the COVID test.

“The on duty staff had asked him to go for rapid COVID test so that he could be admitted in the hospital,” he said.

“As the cases are increasing, we request patients to get their COVID-19 test done before going for treatment and it takes them very less time,” DrRaheem said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that denying treatment to a patient was against the rules.

“Strict action will be taken against the on duty staff if found guilty,” he said.