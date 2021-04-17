Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:15 AM

Incessant rains cause water logging across Kupwara

Traffic on Karnah, Machil roads suspended
File Pic : Mubashir Khan/GK

Incessant rains continued to pour in plains while light to moderate snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Due to accumulation of 7-inch snow, authorities suspended traffic on the Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil and Kralpora-Budnamal roads as a precautionary measure.

Incessant rains drastically brought down the temperature, compelling people to turn once again to Kangirs to get warmth.

“We haven’t witnessed such bone-chilling cold in the month of April. It is not routine and Almighty knows how drastic it could turn for the horticulture sector,” said a local from Handwara.

People across the district complained about water logging causing serious problems in their passage on the roads.

Complaints poured in from Kupwara town where people faced a lot of problems due to water logging and they could be seen navigating through muddy waters.

Due to incessant rains and increase in water level in different water bodies including Pohrupeth River, NallahTalri, Mawer, Lolab, Kehmil, Hodh and NallahHyhama, people are apprehensive about flood.

Meanwhile, district administration has advised people from the upper reaches not to venture outside unnecessarily.

