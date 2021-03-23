Incessant rains, snowfall knock life out of gear in Kupwara

Incessant rains continued to pour in the plains while moderate to heavy snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Due to the accumulation of snow, authorities suspended traffic on the Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads as a precautionary measure.

People across district complained about water logging causing problems in their movement on the roads.

Complaints poured in from Kupwara town where people faced hardships due to water logging as they could be seen navigating through the rain waters.

Water logging complaints were also received from Khahipora Rajwar, Bungam Pohrupeth, Waripora Handwara, near Jamia Qadeem Handwara, Kralgund market, Qalamabad, Haril, Maidan Chogal, Lalpora, Sogam, Kralpora, and many other areas where people faced hardships due to submerged roads.

Due to incessant rains and increased water level in different water bodies, authorities ordered closure of schools upto 8th class following which class work remained suspended on Tuesday.

The rise in water level in all water bodies including Pohrupeth, Nallah Talri, Mawer, Lolab, Kehmil, Hodh and Nallah Hyhama has raised apprehensions among the people.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued an avalanche warning in the upper reaches of the district.

A communiqué in this regard suggests that people from the upper reaches should not venture outside unnecessarily.