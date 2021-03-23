Inclement weather forces closure of schools up to elementary level in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Authorities in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have ordered closure of schools up to elementary level for Tuesday in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

“Keeping in view the inclement weather conditions and for the safety of children all the government and private schools up to elementary level (up to class 8th) shall remain closed on March 23,” reads a communique issued by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara.

“This is in accordance with the directions given by the district development commissioner Kupwara,” it said.