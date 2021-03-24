Inclement weather: Schools up to higher secondary level closed in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Authorities in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district ordered closure of schools in the district up to higher secondary level for Wednesday in view of the inclement weather conditions in the valley.

“Keeping in view the incessant rain and accumulation of snow at higher reaches, and forecast of inclement weather today, all schools (Govt/Private) up to higher secondary level shall remain closed today (Mar 24, 2021). This is in accordance with the directions given by the worthy District Development Commissioner Kupwara, ” a communique issued by Chief Education Officer Kupwara, A H Fani said this morning.

On Tuesday also, schools up to elementary level remained closed in the frontier district due to incessant rains and snow across Kashmir valley.

The local MeT Department expects weather to improve from today afternoon.