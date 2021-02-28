Include craftsmen in 27% enhanced reservation quota of OBCs: G H Mir

Apni Party Sunday urged the government to enhance the reservation quota of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community including all types of craftsmen to upto 27 percent in J&K.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while addressing a one-day OBC convention at Bishnah in Jammu, Mir said, “The quota of OBC includes all types of craft-men in Kashmir as well as Jammu and it should be enhanced so that they can be uplifted socially and economically.”

He said that the commission framed on OBC so that the reservation quota can be extended upto the national level quota had also not submitted its report.

Mir said that the people were not satisfied with the working of the administration and the “bureaucratic attitude” had disappointed the people with their “arrogance and negligence” of public issues.

He said that the government should hold assembly elections at the earliest to get rid of the bureaucratic attitude.

“An elected government can resolve issues of public and win the hearts of the people of both Kashmir and Jammu,” Mir said.

He appealed the Government of India as well as J&K government to check the prices of petrol and diesel.

“The government both at New Delhi as well as in J&K should reduce taxes to bring down petrol and diesel price,” Mir said.

He said that the increased price of petrol and diesel has hiked the prices of essential commodities.