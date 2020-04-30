Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 11:36 PM

Increase COVID19 testing in J&K: Mir

Writes to LG, seeks evacuation of stranded people, ration to needy
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 11:36 PM
File Pic

J&K Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President GA Mir has demanded evacuation of J&K residents stranded outside, distribution of ration to the needy and restoration of 4G internet service.

In his letter written to Lt Governor (LG) GC Murmu, Mir has expressed concern over delay in identification of suspects, resulting in the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Trending News

NIA arrests Shopian man

Masoodi seeks end to power outage in south Kashmir

Grant interest exemption to customers: Wani to J&K Bank

He has urged the LG that the testing of suspects need to be intensified to ensure that the virus does not travel to other places in J&K, besides ensuring that doctors and paramedical staff  be provided with required facility.

Mir has said that the labourers, students and patients stuck in different states and abroad especially Bangladesh were facing hardships due to the lockdown, urging the LG to take speedy measures to bring them back.

Mir has also raised the issues of “different policies adopted in different districts” thereby creating confusion among people and suggested that there should be single window policy which will be accessible to everyone whether they were people stranded within J&K or outside. “The administration should adopt a uniform policy with regard to movement of people in J&K and there should not be any pick and choose policy,” Mir has written. He has also raised concern with regard to distribution of free ration among poor and needy people, urging the LG that there has to be a proper supervision, so that the free ration reaches directly to deserving families.

Related News