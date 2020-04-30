Increase COVID19 testing in J&K: Mir

J&K Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President GA Mir has demanded evacuation of J&K residents stranded outside, distribution of ration to the needy and restoration of 4G internet service.

In his letter written to Lt Governor (LG) GC Murmu, Mir has expressed concern over delay in identification of suspects, resulting in the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has urged the LG that the testing of suspects need to be intensified to ensure that the virus does not travel to other places in J&K, besides ensuring that doctors and paramedical staff be provided with required facility.

Mir has said that the labourers, students and patients stuck in different states and abroad especially Bangladesh were facing hardships due to the lockdown, urging the LG to take speedy measures to bring them back.

Mir has also raised the issues of “different policies adopted in different districts” thereby creating confusion among people and suggested that there should be single window policy which will be accessible to everyone whether they were people stranded within J&K or outside. “The administration should adopt a uniform policy with regard to movement of people in J&K and there should not be any pick and choose policy,” Mir has written. He has also raised concern with regard to distribution of free ration among poor and needy people, urging the LG that there has to be a proper supervision, so that the free ration reaches directly to deserving families.