Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 3:48 AM

Increasing stray dog population in Baramulla poses risk to locals

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 3:48 AM
Representational Pic

The increasing canine population in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is posing a risk to the lives of common people.

With the phenomenal increase in dog population and an apparent lack of initiative by the administration in tacking the issue, people across the district are in trouble with daily reports of dog bites.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Few months back, Baramulla lost a promising lawyer Abdul Majeed Rather of DewanbaghBaramulla to the dog attack.

His death evoked resentment among the locals who urged the authorities to put an end to the dog menace in the district.

However, despite growing demand from the civil society, the administration looked the other way.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Telegram makes it official to import your WhatsApp chat history

Serum Institute of India announces 2nd COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax'

While the Municipal Council Baramulla and the Animal Husbandry Department, Baramulla are the two key departments to carry out birth control of the dogs in the district, the lack of synergy between the two, as well as scarcity of funds is proving to be a hurdle in carrying such a drive.

There is also no census of stray dog population in Baramulla.

“Municipal Council Baramulla is silent over the issue even as people are mauled by stray dogs every day,” said IjtibaShafi of Baramulla town.

A top official of the Animal Husbandry department said that they were ready to provide technical support to the Municipal Council Baramulla.

He said the job of the Municipal Council Baramulla, which has men as well as machinery at its disposal, was to catch the dogs and bring it to the Animal Husbandry department for sterlisation.

“We can carry any surgery at Baramulla and Sopore hospitals but the post-surgery care cost has to be borne by the Municipal Council Baramulla,” said Dr Syed Anwar Andrabi, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Baramulla.

He said they had sent a proposal to the government, identifying the land as well as post-surgery rehabilitation programme for dogs as well as other animals.

According to sources in Municipal Council Baramulla, there are no separate funds to carry out dog birth control drive.

Related News