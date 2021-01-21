Increasing unemployment robbed sense of entitlement of JK youth: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday expressed dismay over the increasing unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the back-sliding of governance in the region had robbed a sense of entitlement, and job opportunities from the local youth.

“The disenchantment among youth has been the most disturbing of all the causalities of the unilateral measures undertaken by the Government of India on August 5, 2019,” a statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying while interacting with scores of delegations who had called on him here at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters. The statement said that the visiting delegations apprised Sagar about the widespread unemployment, administrative inertia and development deficit in their respective areas.

It said that while interacting with the delegations, he said the democratic system which was ushered in Jammu and Kashmir by NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah had been derailed by the “brush of authoritarianism” on August 5, 2019.

“Unfortunately, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has in particular been at the receiving end of it. Unilateral and undemocratic rescinding of our constitutionally guaranteed status, disenfranchising natives from exclusive rights over land and jobs, and the smear campaign against them on media has buried their dreams. They see no light at the end of the tunnel. The dream which was sold to our youth while rescinding Articles 370, 35-A has not materialised yet. Local educated youth continue to suffer on account of shrinking opportunities, absence of a viable employment package and incentivisation of tourism and handicraft sectors has further aggravated their plight,” the statement quoted Sagar as having said.