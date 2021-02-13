Independent bags DDC chairperson post in Baramulla, courtesy cross-voting by PAGD members

Members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday voted against their own district development council (DDC) candidate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district helping People’s Conference and Apni Party backed independent Safeena Baig to win the chairperson post.

Sonullah Parrey of PC bagged the position of deputy chairperson, news agency KNO reported.

Both the camps had support of seven members each, which they also publicly demonstrated on February 8 when election was adjourned due to lack of quorum after PAGD members abstained.

While three members of PC, two from Apni Party and independent Muzaffar Dar were supporting Safeena, PAGD comprised of two members each from NC, PDP, Congress and Irfan Hafeez Lone, an independent.

Quoting officials, KNO reported that Safeena secured 10 votes while her rival Qurat-Ul-Bashir of PDP managed to get only four votes.

For the post of vice-chairperson, PC’s Sonullah Parrey and Irfan Hafiz Lone got seven votes each after which the winner was declared through draw of lots.

This means three members who voted for Safina fro chairperson post, did not vote for PC candidate for VC post.

“Apni Party voted against us during the election for VC post,” a PC leader told KNO.