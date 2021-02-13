Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 2:55 PM

Independent bags DDC chairperson post in Baramulla, courtesy cross-voting by PAGD members

Safeena secured 10 votes while her rival Qurat-Ul-Bashir of PDP managed to get only four votes.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 2:55 PM
Photo: @SafinaMBaig/Twitter
Photo: @SafinaMBaig/Twitter

Members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday voted against their own district development council (DDC) candidate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district helping People’s Conference and Apni Party backed independent Safeena Baig to win the chairperson post.

Sonullah Parrey of PC bagged the position of deputy chairperson, news agency KNO reported.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Both the camps had support of seven members each, which they also publicly demonstrated on February 8 when election was adjourned due to lack of quorum after PAGD members abstained.

While three members of PC, two from Apni Party and independent Muzaffar Dar were supporting Safeena, PAGD comprised of two members each from NC, PDP, Congress and Irfan Hafeez Lone, an independent.

Quoting officials, KNO reported that Safeena secured 10 votes while her rival Qurat-Ul-Bashir of PDP managed to get only four votes. 

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

For the post of vice-chairperson, PC’s Sonullah Parrey and Irfan Hafiz Lone got seven votes each after which the winner was declared through draw of lots.

This means three members who voted for Safina fro chairperson post, did not vote for PC candidate for VC post. 

“Apni Party voted against us during the election for VC post,” a PC leader told KNO.

Tagged in , , , , , , ,
Related News