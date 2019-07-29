Indo-Pak armies trade fire along LoC in JK's Poonch

The armies of India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

An army official said that Pakistan army violated ceasefire by firing small arms and mortars in Shahpur sector in Poonch district.

“At about 1245 hours Pak initiated unprovoked cease fire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along loc in shahpur sector in Poonch district (J&K),” the army official said.

He said that the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.