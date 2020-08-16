Kashmir, Today's Paper
Indo-Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

Pakistan army on Sunday violated ceasefire and resorted to firing in Kamalkote sector of Uri on this side of Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

A police official said the Pakistan army used small arms to target the forward location in Nera Behak area. “The firing was retaliated by our troops befittingly, triggering exchange of fire which continued for an hour,” said the official.

He said a cow belonging to Farooq Ahmad Shah of Kamalkote died was hit by the bullets during the exchange of fire and died later.

