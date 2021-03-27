Indo-Pak friendship key to lasting peace in J&K: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday said that the fostering of friendly relations between New Delhi and Islamabad was a key to lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing NC workers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Abdullah said India and Pakistan should move forward to strengthen the relation for the betterment of the region.

He said both the countries should sit on table and discuss all issues including Kashmir.

Abdullah, the former chief minister, said that NC had always advocated dialogue and peace initiatives between India and Pakistan.

“We have always said that friendship between India and Pakistan is good not only for the country but entire South Asia,” he said. “It is good that both the counties are now taking about friendship but they have to a long way to go.”

Abdullah said that he had come to know about the secret talks between India and Pakistan and expressed wish that the two countries talk openly about all issues.

He said that all issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Stressing that his party never accepted the decision of 5th August 2019, the NC vice president said that the decision did not bring anything good to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We were told that the decision will bring a lot if changes but no such change is visible on the ground,” he said.