Indo-Pak friendship must for peace in sub-continent: NC

National Conference on Thursday said India-Pakistan bonhomie was an essential for long-lasting peace in the region, saying there can be no substitute to talks to resolve the differences.

In a statement the party Additional General Secretary, Mustafa Kamal said India and Pakistan should start a “result oriented” and “time bound” dialogue for the “greater good” of both the nations, especially for welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan, Kamal said the National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was of the opinion that greater interaction between Indian and Pakistan would benefit people of Jammu and Kashmir the most.

“Our party still deems Indo-Pak friendship essential to a peaceful sub-continent. I impress upon the sane voices in both the countries to push their respective governments to initiate a result oriented dialogue process for the greater good of the two nations,” Kamal said.

He said the bonhomie between the two nuclear powered nations was the key to peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging both India and Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and make borders peaceful, Kamal said the continuous skirmishes between the two nations have wreaked havoc on the lives of those living on either sides of the border.

“Every day we hear of losses incurred by people living along LoC (Line of Control), every now and then a number of innocent people including children are killed in shelling from across the border,” said Kamal.

He said people were being forced to relocate to safer areas resulting in large scale migration. “It’s time that both nations put an immediate end to such hostilities along the LoC and the IB,” Kamal said.