Indo-Pak peace process need of the hour: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday termed the recent developments between India and Pakistan as a welcome step towards peace process.

“Unless Jammu and Kashmir witnesses peace, the two countries can’t witness development,” Bukhari said addressing a party convention at Bramri village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He said that Apni Party would always strive for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kupwara district had given their unflinching support and would blindly trust many political leaders and their parties in most difficult conditions. But a cursory look at the developmental index of Kupwara district manifests how those leaders have breached the public trust and have utterly failed in their electoral promises so far,” Bukhari said.

Taking a dig at the political parties that had hyphenated restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A with the conduct of recently-held District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K, he said, “Our party doesn’t believe in double speak. We don’t believe in ambiguity and have desisted from obscure politics.”

Bukhari said no elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be referendum on restoration of J&K’s special status and that have abrogation of Articles 370 and Article 35-A could be undone only by two institutions – the Parliament or the Supreme Court.

“In the parliament we don’t have the requisite numbers and regarding the apex court, we can only hope and pray that its verdict be as per the aspirations of the people of J&K,” he said.

He said that if Apni Party comes to power in the future, it would ensure equitable development of all the regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Apni Party condemned the Budgam attack in which a civilian Nasir Ahmad Khan was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Buchipora village of Magam, Budgam.