Indo-Pak relations thaw can bring peace in J&K: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday expressed hope that the recent developments involving India-Pakistan relations could usher in the times of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted the PDP General Secretary Mehboob Beg as saying that the steps with the right intention with the neighbouring countries regarding improvement of relations and a clear focus on J&K could go a long way in the resumption of sustainable peace process in the region by paving way to address the issue of J&K.

“The ceasefire declared on 25th February 2021 which holds till date is a huge relief for the people of J&K in general and people of Karnah, Tangdhar, Gurez, Uri, Kathua and Poonch in particular as they directly bear the brunt of the hostilities between India and Pakistan,” Beg said.

“The events after the ceasefire also inspire hope as the PM has not only wished the Pakistani Prime Minister the best of health but also in his letter underlined the need for cordial relations between the two countries besides having wished the very best to the people of Pakistan,” he said.