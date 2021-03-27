Indo-Pak thaw blessing for J&K: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday described the thaw in India-Pakistan relations as a good omen for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the subcontinent, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued here said that addressing a party workers convention at HardpamzooKhansahib in central district Budgam district, Yaseen said that J&K becomes the first casualty of animosity between the two neighbouring countries and urged for opening of all the possible channels of dialogue.