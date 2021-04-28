Indoor Stadium Baramulla not declared COVID-19 Centre yet

Indoor Stadium Baramulla that was designated as the ‘COVID-19 Wellness Centre’ during the first COVID-19 wave in Kashmir has not yet been designated as a ‘COVID-19 Centre’ although four deaths have taken place at the centre in the second wave of the pandemic.

The wellness centre located at Indoor Stadium Baramulla was a designated COVID-19 hospital in the first COVD-19 wave last year.

However, the authorities have not so far re-designated it as a COVID-19 centre though 52 coronavirus patients admitted are admitted there.

The centre has already recorded four deaths in the current wave of the pandemic.

“The immediate need is to designate the centre as COVID-19 centre as it was last year. The designation will ensure adequate facility at the centre,” said BDC Baramulla Chairperson Safeena Baig during her visit two days back at the centre.

The centre is already equipped with the oxygen plant and other necessary arrangements, however, in absence of its designation as COVID-19 facility there are various administrative and legal issues which may hamper the smooth functioning of the centre.

“The arrangement of the centre is directly being looked after by the Government Medical College Baramulla authorities. It’s designation as COVID-19 facility centre will ensure its smooth functioning which includes proper facility for the patients as well as the attendants,” said an official of GMC Baramulla.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi told that the centre had not yet been designated as COVID-19 facility though it was a designated COVID-19 Wellness Centre last year.

“It’s designation as COVID-19 centre will further enhance facilities to the patients,” she said.

Talking to , Nodal Officer of GMC Baramulla, Dr Yasir Bashir said that the centre was equipped with all necessary facilities for the patients including oxygen plant as well as other requirements.

However, he said that its official designation as COVID-19 Centre would further increase its capacity to cater to patients.