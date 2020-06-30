Industrial estates can be developed under MSE-CDP scheme: Govt

Government on Tuesday said that industrial estates can be developed with new provision under Micro & Small Enterprises-Cluster Development programme (MSE-CDP).

Speaking at a webinar organized here on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector at Baramulla district, Assistant Director MSME, Saheel Alaqband said

“Ministry has a vibrant scheme MSE CDP wherein the industrial estates can be developed with new provision for construction of flatted factory complexes to help service sector,” Alaqband said.

Earlier, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah informed about the positive steps taken by government with regards to land, electricity and other issues. He also emphasized that such webinars shall be taken up more frequently in order to facilitate MSMEs and ensured complete support in this regard.

The webinar was jointly organised by MSME department, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and Directorate of Industries & Commerce (I&C) Kashmir.

During the webinar, MSMEs put forth their issues like availability of land, marketing issues, problems faced in organised and unorganised sectors.

Officers from DIC Baramulla and MSMEs were present during the webinar.