Industrial explosives used in making IEDs recovered in Shopian, two arrested: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an IED module in southern Shopian district by arresting two persons.

“On a credible input searches were conducted in various locations in District Shopian during the intervening night of July 12 & 13. During the searches, industrial explosives planned to be used in fabricating IEDs was recovered in large quantity,” said a spokesman.

Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of law and investigation has been taken up, he said, adding among other things, the investigation will focus on the source of the recovered explosives.

Two persons have been arrested in the case and efforts are on to nab the other conspirators, said the spokesman. He didn’t, however, name the arrestees.

Earlier, a police official told Greater Kashmir that dozens of rods which look like explosive substances were recovered from a resident in Shopian.