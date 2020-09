Army on Tuesday said that it foiled an Infiltration bid along LoC in Gurez sector of North Kashmirs Bandipora district

In a tweet, India army Chinar corps said, “Op Azad, Gurez Sector: Acting on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, suspicious movement was detected by alert troops along LC on 14 Sep. Contact was established & the suspected militants were fired upon by SF. Aggressive & timely action by SF foiled an infiltration bid”.