Inflation affecting childcare, nutrition of women: NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference women’s wing on Wednesday kick started the membership drive here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha ‘to bolster the party’s strength and mobilize women at the micro level across Jammu and Kashmir.’

According to a statement issued here, while addressing the scores of women functionaries, party’s State Women’s wing president and former MLA ShameemaFirdous said that the party will encourage more women from all walks of life to join the public life. She said the pathway to reduced gender based political inequality greater mobilization could be achieved through induction of women into politics on an emergency footing.

On the occasion Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, District President Peer Afaq, Provincial President Women’s Wing (Kashmir province) Er. SabiyaQadri, NeelofarMasood also addressed the women functionaries. The occasion also saw a huge participation of party’s Women’s Wing district Presidents of Baramulla, Budgam, Sopore, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Srinagar, and Shopian.

Remarking on the ongoing soaring inflation of basic essentials, she said the hike in the rates of petrol, gas and other essential commodities was eating into the salaries and wages of middle and lower income groups. “The spike in the cost of living has impacted the household savings. These days the biggest chunk of the household expenses goes towards education, food, LPG, Petrol, Medicines. The problems due to the hovering inflation have been compounded by the insensitive tax regime by the government. The hike in the taxes of LPG and Petrol has led to the increase in the cost of living, and rampant unemployment due to the rampage induced by the two successive clampdown and lockdown since 5th August 2019. The housewives are cutting down the expenses on the purchase of nutritious food due to the unrestrained price rise. Childcare and nourishment of expecting mothers has also been hit severely. Women are finding it very difficult to run their households despite cutting on their food intake and other basic requirements,” she said according to the statement.