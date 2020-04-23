'Influential teachers' enjoying long stint in capital cities to run businesses, admits Govt

J&K government has admitted that some teachers working in higher secondary schools in Srinagar and Jammu cities have managed overstay at the positions to run their business and private coaching centres.

The revelations were made by principal secretary school education, Asgar Hassan Samoon. He said all such teachers would be transferred to remote areas.

“Some government officials posted in higher secondary schools managed to overstay for a decade in Srinagar and Jammu cities in league with former politicians. They run private tuitions and side businesses,” Samoon said. “They should be shifted to break their nexus with land mafia and to give them exposure to remote areas.”

The department has repeatedly come under criticism for allowing influential teachers, masters and lecturers to enjoy prolonged stint in schools, both in Jammu and Srinagar cities and district headquarters.

“The issue has been taken seriously by the department and these teachers will be shifted soon. Directors of both the divisions have been asked to submit list of such teachers,” said an official.

The department is also mulling to ban teachers of government-run schools from teaching in private tuition centres, as p Right to Education (RTE) Act which became applicable in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 last year.

As per the Act, no teacher will be deputed for non-teaching work, said Samoon, adding no private school will be allowed to charge capitation fees from students at the time of their admission.

As per the Act, private schools have to reserve a quota for economically weaker sections and the department will issue an official notification in this regard soon.