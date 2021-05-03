Inform people about situation on airports, road terminals: JKCSF

With the alarming surge in figures of fatality of second wave of COVID-19 and weighing the circumstances of near future, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Monday insisted on public updating of situations at entry terminals of air and land traffic in J&K.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul QayoomWani said that COVID-19 could not be kept at bay with interior lockdown if the main entry points were not held in scientific control. He said that these entry points include Srinagar and Jammu airports and the main junction of Srinagar-Jammu highway wherefrom people in thousands comprising labourers, employees and tourists from every state travel in to Kashmir.

Wani said there were often disturbing images and videos of rush on social media that cause depression seeing the violation of SOPs.

“Inside lockdowns won’t be sufficient to break the chains of infection if the SOPs are not strictly imposed on the two main airports – Jammu and Srinagar – and the major road terminals,” the JKCSF statement said.

JKCSF has urged the administration to make the figures and scenes of airports and road terminals public on daily basis that would relieve common man from the anxiety of disturbances.