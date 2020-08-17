Initiatives taken resulted in preserving ecology, environment: Advisor Sharma

The Advisor to the Lt. Governor, KK Sharma Monday said that several initiatives taken for preservation of the ecology and environment have resulted in preserving the forest cover in the UT besides also addressing the environmental concerns in consonance with the already laid global protocols.

The Advisor was speaking at state forest minister’s conference held through video conferencing. The conference was attended by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, PrakashJavadekar, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, Ministers of Forest from States, Union Territories and senior officers of the Ministry / State Govts/Union Territories.

The Advisor while complimenting the initiatives of the Union Ministry said that the Nagar Van Yojana for the creation of 200 city forests in urban areas that have a Municipal Corporation would contribute immensely in increasing the forest cover of the cities and towns. He said that both our capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu already have a legacy of creation of green urban spaces. ‘The Shankar Acharya and Hari Parbat forests in Srinagar are two such examples which have been developed by the Forest Department. These were denuded and now are a dense forest. Similarly, the Mahamaya City forest, Tawi Herbal Eco-park and Environment park, Raika are examples of development of forests in Jammu City”, the Advisor added.