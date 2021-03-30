Injured Sopore Councilor succumbs

A Municipal Councilor injured in a militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the attack to three.

Police identified the deceased councilor as Shamsuddin Peer of Khushal Colony Sopore.

Apart from Peer, another councilor Reyaz Ahmad and an SPO of J&K Police Shafqat Nazir Khan were killed in the attack.

Peer had suffered multiple bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the SMHS Hospital.

His body reached his home Tuesday morning where scores of people took part on his funeral at Khushal Colony, Sopore.