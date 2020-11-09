Inmate dies in GMC Anantnag

A 42-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who was serving imprisonment in an Anantnag jail, died on Monday after a brief illness, an official said.

He was identified as Shahzad Ahmad Wani of Shalipora village of Kulgam.

Wani was arrested five days after the killing of non-local labourers on October 29, 2019 by unidentified gunmen in Katrasoo village.

He was booked under FIR No 82/2019 under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act at Police Station D H Pora and since then was serving imprisonment in District Jail Mattan, Anantnag.

“He was not keeping well following which he was taken to GMC Anantnag but died there in the morning,” a jail official said.

He said the exact cause of his death was being ascertained. However, the family of the deceased questioned his death.

“If he was not keeping well why didn’t the jail authorities inform us at all,” his father Ali Muhammad said.

He said the family was not allowed to meet him since COVID19 lockdown.

“We went to meet him two weeks back but were not allowed,” he said.

“My son was working as a labourer in the apple market when he was picked up,” he said. “We were expecting him to be bailed out soon.” Beside his parents, Shahzad is survived by an ailing wife and three minor daughters.

Meanwhile, the parents of inmates from Kulgam lodged at Anantnag jail met Deputy Commissioner Kulgam and sought proper medical care for their kith and kin. They also asked for facilitating their meetings with them.