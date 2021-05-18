Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:39 AM

Inmate dies in Pulwama jail

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:39 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An inmate lodged at Sub-Jail Pulwama died in the jail Tuesday morning.

Police identified the inmate as Harpindar Singh, son of Harbajan Singh felt.

Trending News
Representational Image

Sanchar Nigam Executive Association condoles demise

Mohammed Sajid Sultan [Source: Twitter@MdSultan_IFS]

IFS officer repatriated from Ladakh to J&K

Aryans Institute celebrates World Hypertension Day

It said that he had fallen unconscious in the jail and was taken to the district hospital but declared dead there.

Police said Harpinder was a drug dealer, who was arrested on April 12 in Naina village after 9 kg of husk (fukki)  was recovered from his truck.

His truck was seized by Police while he

Latest News

'Routine delay' in COVID screening irks Gurez travellers

Representational Image

GAD transfers services of Assistant Prof to Ladakh

File Photo

Centre working on fortnightly schedule to streamline vaccination: PM

Aryans Institute celebrates World Hypertension Day

was sent to sub jail Pulwama under NDPS Act on April 14 where he died Tuesday.

Related News