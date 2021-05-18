Inmate dies in Pulwama jail

An inmate lodged at Sub-Jail Pulwama died in the jail Tuesday morning.

Police identified the inmate as Harpindar Singh, son of Harbajan Singh felt.

It said that he had fallen unconscious in the jail and was taken to the district hospital but declared dead there.

Police said Harpinder was a drug dealer, who was arrested on April 12 in Naina village after 9 kg of husk (fukki) was recovered from his truck.

His truck was seized by Police while he

was sent to sub jail Pulwama under NDPS Act on April 14 where he died Tuesday.