Inquiry ordered after pregnant woman dies due to alleged medical negligence in south Kashmir

Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a pregnant woman died due to alleged medical negligence at Maternity and Children Hospital (MCH) Sherbagh in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, even as the police took cognisance of the case.

Shobi Jan (25) wife of Mohd Hussain Bhat of Sarnal Anantnag died on Tuesday (June 25) due to medical negligence at the hospital, her family alleged, according to news agency GNS.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Complying with the advice by the doctors, she walked into the hospital on the morning of June 25 (Tuesday). She was asked to take tea and snacks before her delivery which according to the family was fixed at 2 p.m. by the doctors. However, no doctor turned up at the scheduled time and she was kept waiting, the family alleged.

A female attendant accompanying the victim observed that there was no movement of foetus inside the womb and she rushed to inform the doctors. “There was no response from the doctors and Shobi was kept waiting and waiting till 11 pm when she was taken to labour room,” the family has alleged.

In the labour room, they said, Shobi was left unattended and no one from the family was allowed to enter. The family said: “Finally she was taken to operating theater at around 3 a.m. and it was not opened for hours.”

Also Read | Auto Draft

It was at around 6: 30 a.m. that the operating theater was opened and “that too when the police team reached the hospital,” the family said.

“This is a murder and strict punishment should be taken against the concerned doctors,” the family members demanded as they staged protest against the doctors.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital M Y Zagoo said that

Also Read | Auto Draft

An inquiry has been ordered by a team of doctors comprising Dr Akeela and Dr Masarat, (gynaecologists) besides Dr Anzil (Anesthesia), GNS quoted Medical Superintendent of the hospital M Y Zagoo as having said. The team has been asked to submit the report at an earliest,” he said, adding, “Action will be taken based on the inquiry report.”

A police officer said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and started investigations under 174 CrPc. He said that action as warranted against those found to be negligent would be taken.