Inquiry ordered against municipality officer for dereliction of duty

The district commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal has ordered an inquiry against executive officer of municipal committee (MC) Ganderbal for dereliction of duty.

“Various complaints are pouring in this office regarding unabated illegal construction within municipal limits of Ganderbal. One of the complaints received was regarding an illegal construction at Beehama area where the executive officer was directed to stop the construction forthwith and report. However, neither the report was submitted nor the officer paid heed to the instructions,” reads an order issued by the DC.

It further read, “A demolition drive was carried out on 26th June under the supervision of senior civil and police officials including the DC Ganderbal. Despite prior information, the executive officer MC did not attend the drive which was his prime responsibility. The act on part of officer MC clearly indicates his callous approach towards performing his legitimate duties. It is felt expedient to initiate an inquiry against the executive officer for dereliction and casual approach towards his duties. Therefore, keeping into the consideration of above facts an enquiry is hereby ordered against the executive officer MCG. “

The ADC Ganderbal has been made as enquiry officer who will conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter and submit its report within 15 days, an official said.