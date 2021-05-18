Inquiry ordered into 'mismanagement, poor facilities' at GMC Anantnag

Taking cognizance into the allegations of the families of COVID-19 victims of “mismanagement and poor facilities” at GMC Anantnag, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Piyush Singla Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The order said that an in-depth inquiry had become necessary to check the veracity of the allegations besides establishing facts and fixing the responsibility.

It has asked the Principal GMC Anantnag to constitute a team of specialist doctors who should conduct in-depth inquiry, fix responsibility, if any, and suggest measures for avoiding such incidents in the future.

The order further directs for submission of the inquiry report to the Deputy Commissioner’s office within three days.