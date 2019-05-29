Intense clashes erupt during CASO in south Kashmir's Shopian; Internet shut

Intense clashes erupted during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that the security forces laid a siege around Pinjura village following the information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as forces started a search operation, some young men hit the streets and started throwing stones on them to disrupt the operation.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that some gunshots rang out in the area.

The operation was underway when this report was being filed.

Meanwhile, authorities have blocked the cellular Internet services in the area.