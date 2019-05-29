Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 3:23 PM

Intense clashes erupt during CASO in south Kashmir's Shopian; Internet shut

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 3:23 PM

Intense clashes erupted during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that the security forces laid a siege around Pinjura village following the information about the presence of militants in the area.

Trending News

2 JeM militants killed in Kokernag gunfight

Bandipora case | HC issues notice to MS SKIMS Bemina

Ensure proper maintenance of highway: Addl Secy Home to NHAI

61 SF personnel, 11 civilians killed in 4 months: MHA

He said that as forces started a search operation, some young men hit the streets and started throwing stones on them to disrupt the operation.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that some gunshots rang out in the area.

The operation was underway when this report was being filed.

Latest News

Missing from May 25, Tral resident detained with assault rifle during CASO

Kulgam operation called off after no militant body found, says police

Use of pellet guns only exacerbates situation on ground: Mirwaiz

Naveen Patnaik sworn-in as Odisha CM for 5th term

Meanwhile, authorities have blocked the cellular Internet services in the area.

Tagged in ,
Related News