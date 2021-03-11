Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Intermittent rain and snow occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast light to moderate rain and snow during the next 36 hours till Saturday.

“Weather is likely to improve from March 16 onwards. Till then, we are expecting erratic weather conditions in the two union territories,” said an official of the MET department.

Srinagar recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.6, Kargil minus 4 and Drass minus 10.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.9, Katra 14.6, Batote 7.4, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as their minimum temperatures.