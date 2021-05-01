'International Labour Day reminds of sacrifices of COVID warriors'

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Saturday urged the Health Department to adhere to the Minimum Wages Act (MWA) as many need-based, consolidated employees particularly the sweepers were not paid wages as per the act.

In a statement issued here, Chairman RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that the International Labour Day reminds us of the fact that the world is built on their contribution and all of them deserve equal respect from us and paying Rs 500 per month to health workers who are COVID warriors was an injustice to them.

“We must salute all the workers who work tirelessly for us especially the frontline COVID warriors of the J&K Health Department like consolidated and part-time sweepers, attendants, drivers, HDF workers who are not even paid wages as per the Minimum Wages Act,” Bhat said.