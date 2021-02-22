International Mother Language Day | Promote mother language in all walks of life: DSEK

Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik Monday said that mother language should be promoted in all walks of life.

“We need to preserve our rich heritage and culture,” he said at a function held on the International Mother Language Day.

The event was organised by the Directorate of School Education in collaboration with Chief Education Office Srinagar at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, KothiBagh.

At the event, the speakers highlighted the importance of mother language, especially in the context of New National Educational Policy 2020 and the future aspects of the policy.

They said that the mother language identifies a person and his culture and that there was a need to preserve culture and mother language.

“Teachers and parents can play a major role in keeping the mother tongue alive and preserving it generations after generations,” the language experts said.

“For every individual, mother tongue expresses love, peace and reflects the passion towards one’s culture,” they said.

The function was attended by noted poet, satirist and social activist Zareef Ahmad Zareef, comedian TalhaJehangir and ZEOs and principals of government schools of Srinagar district and students.