UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 9:41 PM

International Mountain Day commemorated at SKUAST-K

UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 9:41 PM
File Pic

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir organised an international webinar to commemorate the International Mountain Day.

According to a statement, renowned agroforestry expert, DrSwoyambhu Man Amatya presented a webinar regarding successful plantation in the denuded and barren hills of Afghanistan.

Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad in his message emphasized celebrating the day for creating awareness about the importance of mountains in providing food and climate sustainability.

Director, Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the occasion stressed to have a holistic approach in planting uncovered hills for conservation and enhanced productivity.

More than 100 students and scholars from various universities and institutions from across the country, including SKUAST-K, PAU Ludhiana, University of Calcutta, Cluster University, Banaras Hindu University, Islamia College of Science and Tech, J&K Forest Department, Central Agricultural University, Bihar, Bihar Agricultural University and others participated in the webinar.

