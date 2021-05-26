International webinar from Boston Harvard University held at GDC Bandipora

HKM Govt Degree College Bandipora Wednesday conducted an international online Lecture/Webinar entitled “Storm in a cup, Organs in your pocket; Bioengineering and confluence of Chemistry’’ live from Boston Harvard University, USA.

According to a statement issued here, the lecture was delivered by Dr. Shabir Hassan who is presently working as Research Scientist and Faculty at the University.

The lecture, the spokesperson said was a part of Online Lecture Series on “Recent Trends in Chemical Science” organised by the Deptt of Chemistry of the college.

He said, faculty of different colleges/institutions, scholars and students from different parts of the world participated in the webinar on ZOOM cloud.

Shabir gave an overview of Bio-engineering and the confluence of Biology, Bioinformatics, Chemistry, Artificial Intelligence and Physics. He presented the research conducted on Bio-compatible materials and how the production of a new biomaterial is going through latest techniques. He talked about the Tissue Engineering and possibilities of production, replacement and maintenance of Biological Tissues including human Organs in near future. The resource person threw light on some of the state-of-art technologic innovations like 3D-Bio-printing, Electro-spinning etc. He also gave an idea of how through frugal, smart and less costly technologies some of the desired results can be achieved even in the laboratories in our colleges and universities.

Dr Mohd Amin Malik Principal HKM college, while introducing the guest speaker gave a brief historical perspective of Industrial Revolutions and how scientific knowledge, ideas and theories paved the way for the first Industrial Revolution in the human history. He threw light on the Quantum Revolution and how it is producing amazing results of technological advances in the multidisciplinary research approach. He talked about Nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Spin-tropics, Quantum Computing and the new advances like The Internet of Things (IOT), 3D-printing etc.