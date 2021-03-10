International Women's Day celebrations conclude at IUST

While highlighting the issues and challenges faced by women leaders as well as acknowledging their contribution, a 3-day celebrations on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021 organized by the office of Dean of Students concluded today at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

According to a statement issu4ed here, speaking on the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi who was also the Chief Guest during the valedictory function congratulated the Dean of Students for conducting the three day event to celebrate the International Women’s Day. While speaking on the theme, ‘Women in Leadership’, Prof. Siddiqi reiterated that the dearth of women in leadership is a global issue and we need to work towards improving the same.

While introducing the theme ‘Women in Leadership’ Assistant Professor Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr Monisa Qadiri sensitized the audience towards the abysmal presence of women in leadership positions across different sectors and the need to change the status quo.

Leading medical practitioner in women’s wellness, Dr Zahida Shah stressed upon the need to recognise the health issues specific to women’s health and work towards creating comprehensive support systems to help women sail through this. Correspondent Press TV, Shahana Butt, called upon the young generation to the change the patriarchal mindset and bring the idea of justice to society.

During the event, Yamin Ayaz, Fabeeha Hussain and Rahat-Ul-Ain were the student speakers and covered various themes. Asstt. Prof. Department of English, Isma Hamid presented a brief report of the three day event and Asstt. Prof ECE, Baziga Yousuf presented the vote of thanks.