'International World Disabled Day' celebrated at Budgam

A function was today organized by WheelChair Cricket Association J&K in collaboration with District Administration to celebrate ‘International World Disabled Day’, at Town Hall, Budgam.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Dr. Nasir Ahmad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

ADC urged upon the whole community to treat such persons as specially abled instead of disabled. He said that they have the capacity and potential that one needs to deliver in all aspects of day to day life.

The day long function was attended by Major 53RR, Chairman WheelChair Cricket Association, representative from DLSA Budgam, Health and other concerned NGOs and organizations besides a large number of specially abled persons and wheelchair Cricket Association Players attended.