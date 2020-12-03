Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:09 PM

'International World Disabled Day' celebrated at Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:09 PM

A function was today organized by WheelChair Cricket Association J&K in collaboration with District Administration to celebrate ‘International World Disabled Day’, at Town Hall, Budgam.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Dr. Nasir Ahmad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Trending News
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma. File Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Over 50% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

ADC urged upon the whole community to treat such persons as specially abled instead of disabled. He said that they have the capacity and potential that one needs to deliver in all aspects of day to day life.

The day long function was attended by Major 53RR, Chairman WheelChair Cricket Association, representative from DLSA Budgam, Health and other concerned NGOs and organizations besides a large number of specially abled persons and wheelchair Cricket Association Players attended.

Related News