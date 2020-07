District Level Task Force Committee for JKREGP under J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board Budgam is going to conduct interactions/interviews of the candidates who have applied for grant of financial assistance under JKREGP.

In this connection all candidates are informed to report in the district office of KVIB Budgam on 8th July 2020 to 11th July 2020 at 110:30 am. The candidates are informed to bring original documents with them.