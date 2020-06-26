Int'l day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking observed

Police, IRP 20th Battalion and IRP 23rd Battalion took an initiative to aware general public about misuse of drugs and its impact on the youth to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A signature campaign cum awareness programme was held at Safapora in Ganderbal district.

The programme was organised by the police station Safapora that highlighted the ill-effects of drug abuse. Amid following the COVID protocol, scores of people including students, members of civil society, senior citizens and locals joined the campaign to put their signature on a banner put up on a compound wall.

Speaking on the occasion, Station House Officer (SHO) police station Safapora Sajad Khanday sought the cooperation of people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society particularly drug addiction.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal requested all the parents to keep close watch on their wards, their peer groups, activities and behaviour on day to day basis, so that they do not get involved in anti-social activities.

In APC Parihaspora, IRP 20th Bn also organized a function in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers highlighted the importance of the day as drug menace has engulfed the society especially youth which is the future of the nation. They also stressed that apart from assigned duties, it should also be our prime duty to educate the people about drug abuse & illicit trafficking to make the society evil free.

The officers and officials were carrying banners and ply cards displaying slogans about drug abuse and its adverse effects on the society as a whole. The posters were also displayed in the outer peripherals of the complex, so as to educate the general public of the adjoining areas about the menace.

Similarly, IRP 23rd Bn also organised a function at Battalion Headquarters Lethipora in collaboration with Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Srinagar. The programme was attended by the officers and officials of the Battalion. Dr Muzaffar, Director Youth Development and Rehabilitation centre and were special guests.

Commandant IRP 23rd Bn, Atul Sharma and Dy. Commandant Gowhar Ahmad Khan also addressed the participants and highlighted the issues related to drug addiction.

Meanwhile, similar function was organized at IRP -11th Battalion Headquarters in DPL Anantnag.

The awareness camp was organised in conjunction with the resource persons from drug de addiction centre DPL Anantnag. All the officers and officials of the unit including officers from district police Anantnag participated in the camp. However special emphasis was paid for observing social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols

Sandeep Mehta CO IRP 11th bn also highlighted the importance of the day & the need to educate people about the ill effects on the society as a whole & the measures that can be taken to stop its spread. He stressed for involvement of various stakeholders so as to have a holistic campaign on multiple fronts for curbing its spread.