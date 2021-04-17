Investigation launched after woman suffers bullet injury in south Kashmir's Tral: police

Police on Saturday said that it has started investigation into bullet injury to a woman last night in Darganie Gund area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting a police statement, news agency GNS reported that Shakeela Banu, 36, wife of Ghulam Nabi Lone, a resident of Darganie Gund (Tral) sustained bullet injuries during night hours even as her husband and in-laws concealed the incident and shifted her to a nearby hospital in Aripal area where from she was referred to Sub District Hospital Tral.

As per the police statement, doctors were informed about Shakeela suffering an “abdominal pain/heart problem”.

It was only at Srinagar’s SMHS where she was later referred that the doctors diagnosed a bullet injury to Shakeela, the police statement added.

Later, a team of Police from Police Post Aripal reached to the house of the injured woman and during search of her house a fired bullet was recovered, police said.

A case FIR No. 25/2021 under relevant sections of law and has been registered and investigation taken up, it said adding further evidences are being gathered into the incident.