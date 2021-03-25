Invited for presentation in Delimitation Commission on March 26: Chrungoo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit leader Ashwani Chrungoo said that he had been invited by the Delimitation Commission to Delhi to make his presentation on the issue of delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Chrungoo issued here said that the invitation comes after a protracted communication took place between the commission and him over the last couple of months.

The statement said that in his earlier memorandums and letters, he had requested the commission to provide accommodation to minorities of Kashmir in the ensuing delimitation report to the government and suggested reservation and nomination for them in the Legislative Assembly of J&K.

It quoted him as saying that the delimitation was an important issue for Kashmiri Pandit displaced community as an “unrepresented community” in the Assembly and the Parliament.