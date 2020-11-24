IoT Zakura organises webinar on new education policy

The sports wing of Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura campus of Kashmir University (KU) organised a webinar on impact of new education policy 2020 on the curriculum of physical education health and fitness.

The Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad delivered an inaugural speech on the occasion. The speakers included Kanwaljeet Singh, Former Director department of physical education GNDU Amritsar, M D Zarger former Director Academics JK Board of School Education (BOSE). Prof Rajinder Singh director, department of physical education Jiwaji University Gwalior, Prof Shumugnathan Damadron former Secretary General international Association of Sports and ICT Tamil Nadu, Dr Mohammed Muzamil Shah Assistant professor department of physical education Central University of Kashmir.