Irfan A Guju nominated Chairman FICCI JK council

Irfan Ahmad Guju, the Managing Director of IA Multi Venture Pvt Ltd, has been nominated as the Chairman of FICCI Jammu & Kashmir State Council. According to statement, Guju has experience of over 20 years in the service industry.

Irfan said, “It is an honour to be associated with FICCI which gave me an opportunity to lead its activities in Jammu & Kashmir. Our vision will be to work for sustainable livelihoods and women empowerment so that they could be self-reliant and become job creators instead of job seekers. We will carry forward initiatives for the sustainable growth that encompasses health, education, livelihood, skill development etc. The idea is to enhance efficiency and support for youth in the Region so as to expand business opportunities for them both in the domestic and the international markets.”