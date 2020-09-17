IRP organises medical-cum-awareness camp at Nowgam

Kashmir, Today's Paper
A day long free Medical camp-cum-awareness programme on COVID-19 was on Thursday organized by IRP 20thBattalion at TRC Nowgam.

The camp was organised in collaboration with department of AYUSH (ISM) Budgam team headed by Dr. Ali Mohammad Reshi (Distt. Nodal officer ISM Budgam) for briefing of officers and Jawans of the unit who are continuously performing duties amid pandemic in the valley.

