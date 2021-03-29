Irrational Rationalisation | Bandipora school with 3 rooms has 2 teachers for 5 classes

A school in an uphill village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is operating in three rooms with over 60 students of five classes being taught together by two teachers.

The primary school located in Mir Mohalla locality of Malangam village consisting of semi-nomadic population is without basic facilities like water supply and washrooms for the students and faculty.

The approach road is also in a dilapidated condition.

The officials said that the school is operating with two sanctioned teacher posts.

However, locals said that the school only has a single teacher and that this does not serve any purpose to impart quality education to the backward and poor students.

The locals said that the school has no infrastructure like a playground, washrooms, and water supply.

Mohsin Muhammad, a parent of a student said, “The road to the school has potholes all over.”

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Bandipora, Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the school has two sanctioned teacher posts and both were deputed there.

He said that if there had been availability of the land, they would have approved the expansion of the school.

Iqbal said that the toilet facility was available at the school and that they had received authorisation for constructing another toilet once land would be acquired.

He said that it was because of the locals that the school was not getting water supply as the local villagers feared it would who decreased the flow of water to the surrounding villages.

However, Iqbal accepted that the teacher-student ratio was “not fair” and said that there was a dearth of teachers in the district.