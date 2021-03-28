Irrational rationalization | 9 teachers for 8 students of 3 classes

The government schools continue to have a lopsided Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) despite the tall claims of the authorities to streamline the PTR in the educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The move has thrown up a major challenge for the department to streamline the PTR in schools besides increasing the student population as well.

The Government Middle School (GMS) Gantmulla in the education zone Fatehgarh of Baramulla district is a case in point. In this school, the teachers outnumber the students, exposing the flawed policies of the School Education Department.

An official report prepared by the Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Sopore revealed that the GMS Gantmulla has nine teachers while the number of students enrolled in this institution is only eight.

The revelation has exposed the claims of the School Education Department to have enrolled over one lakh students in government schools in urban and rural areas during the recently-held village-level enrollment drive.

The revelation came to the fore after a team of DIET officials from Sopore visited the school to monitor the adherence to COVID-19 SoPs by the staff and the students.

“During the monitoring of SOPs in zone Fathegarh, the DIET team inspected GMS Gantmulla. It has been noticed that for eight students there are nine teachers,” the report reads.

The report has been submitted to the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Director SCERT, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla and other officers of the department for further action.

The revelation came to the fore days after Greater Kashmir reported about the disproportionate PTR in government schools in Mawar zone of Kupwara and Chandoosa zone in Baramulla district.

The official report prepared by ZEO Chandoosa also acknowledged the lopsided PTR in schools and urged the higher ups for further rationalisation of schools in Chandoosa zone.

Meanwhile, the DIET report stated that the issue of meager enrollment was discussed with the headmaster of GMS Gantmulla wherein it was revealed that the situation in other feeding (primary) schools was no different than this institution.

Also, the GMS Gantmulla has no primary section. The school has only three classes – 6th, 7th and 8th.

“The issue was discussed with the staff and the headmaster of the concerned. After thorough discussions it was revealed that the feeding schools in Gantmulla village also have very meager enrollment of students,” the report reads.

The official report also stated that the private schools running in the village have comparatively good number of students on rolls as reported by the teachers of GMS Gantmulla.

While the slogans of free education, uniform, textbooks have failed to attract the students towards government schools, the department decided to organise a Gram Sabha in Gantmulla village on March 27 to attract the students towards the government schools.

“It will also help ascertain the reasons for low enrollment in the government schools. DIET faculty will also participate in the Gram Sabha to create awareness among the stakeholders,” the report reads.

Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik said that the school would be clubbed with the nearby institution followed by rationalisation of staff as well.

“We have already started an exercise for such schools so that this institution will be clubbed,” he said.