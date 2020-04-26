Is anybody listening ?

Repair breach in Lar canal

The authorities have failed to repair a breach in an irrigation canal in Lar area of Ganderbal. We approached senior official from irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, office of deputy commissioner, Ganderbal and chief engineer I&FC several times in this regard but to no avail. The breach in the canal took place in August last year. We request Lt. Governor, GC Murmu to issue direction to the authorities for early repairing of the breach to ensure irrigation facilities to several areas including Chewa village in Safapora.

Residents

Dogs on prowl in Kanitar

We the residents of Kanitar-Naseemabad in Srinagar urge Srinagar Municipal Corporation to take steps to check the growing dog population in our locality. Our repeated pleas to the authorities concerned have been ignored in the past.

Residents

Batmaloo road in dilapidated condition

The road leading to Dhobi mohalla and Old Khadi mill-Shah Faisal Abad localities in Batamaloo, Srinagar is in dilapidated condition. Despite repeated pleas the authorities continue to delay the repair work. Also, the growing number of dogs in the area is emerging as a major threat. We request the authorities to look into the issues at earliest.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan, resident

Water shortage hits AllochaBagh colony

The Gulshan colony, AllochaBagh is facing acute scarcity of water for the past two months. We took up the matter with the authorities concerned but there has been no let up in the water shortage. Our problems have aggravated now amid the coronavirus pandemic. We request the authorities in the PHE department to address our demand at earliest.

Residents

Water shortage in Nowshera locality

We are facing acute shortage of water in our locality, Vicharnagh, Nowshera Srinagar. Our taps are running dry for long time despite the fact we pay our water tariff on time. We make a fervent appeal to the chief engineer PHE department to look into the matter and get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

Nusrat Bashir on behalf of residents

Garbage dumped on roadside in Sonwar

Some families of SonwarBagh lane opposite J&K Bank dump the waste collected from their houses on a road leading to an area housing many residential houses. Time and again we have requested the residents not to dump the waste in open but to no avail. The entire lane stinks and children and elderly people fear walking through this garbage-filled road.

The BadamiBagh Cantonment Board is doing wonderful job with regard to sanitation in our ward. But the Board has been ignoring its own rules to ensure people keep their surroundings clean. Heaps of waste on the roadside has made the lane a safe haven for dogs. Children of the lane fear going out alone, fearing attacks by the canines.

We request the CEO, BadamiBagh Cantonment Board to look into the matter and ensure people follow the policy of door-to-door garbage collection started by the Board few years.

Residents through Arshad Hussain Bhat

Water shortage in Boniyar locality

Chackmohallah of Boniyar in Baramulla is are facing shortage of drinking water for the past one year. We have brought this issue to the notice of authorities time and again. But there has been no action on part of the authorities. We request the PHE department to resolve our long pending demand in view of the holy month of Ramadhan.

JavidMajeed

Revoke SRO 520, appeal NYC members

We the National Youth Corp (NYC) members were re-engaged under SRO 520 on 21 December2017. We are highly qualified and working in various departments as a frontline force. But we are getting meager salary of Rs 2,500 per month. We are working tirelessly even amid the corona pandemic without any insurance cover. We haven’t been even provided the PPE kits. We appeal to the Chief Secretary, who is chairman of the committee which has been asked to look into our cases for enhancing our wages and drafting regular job policy for us to save our future.

Malik Reyaz, Vilgam Kupwara