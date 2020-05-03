Is Anybody Listening ?

No end to water logging in Moomin Abad

We the residents of Moomin Abad, Bypass road, Srinagar want to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned the problem of water logging in our area. Every time it rains the entire locality turns into a cesspool, forcing people to stay indoors. The life comes to a grinding halt during the rains. The logged water in the drains and lanes becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes and emanates foul smell.

Despite repeated please the authorities have failed to set up permanent drainage system in the area to resolve the problem once for all. We request the authorities at Srinagar Municipal Commission to send teams to dewater the lanes, particularly Lane No 9, and sanitise the area to prevent spread of diseases.

Abandoned vehicle turns safe haven for dogs

We the residents of Reshinhar, NawaKadal want to bring to the notice of the authorities that a passenger vehicle (Swaraj Mazda) is lying abandoned in the locality for long time. This vehicle has become a safe haven for stray dogs, thereby making it impossible for inhabitants to venture out of houses in the dark. In the past these canines have attacked several pedestrians. We appeal to the authorities to lift the vehicle from the area and free the locality from canine terror.

Kaisar Jan on behalf of Reshinhar residents

Dogs on prowl in Batamaloo locality

We the residents of Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo near Khadi Mill request the authorities at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to free the locality from the growing menace of stray dogs.

These dogs roam around in the locality for the entire day, forcing people to stay indoors. It has led to a fear among locals as the locality has witnessed several cases of attacks by dogs.

Fayaz Ahmad Khan

Sumberbug road in dilapidated condition

The road connecting Syed Abad, Sumerbug in Lasjan is in dilapidated condition for the past many months. The road is dotted with potholes makes travel a cumbersome journey. In case of medical emergencies, we face immense problems in ferrying patients to hospital due to the bad condition of the road. We appealed authorities to start the repair work on the road without any further delay.

Residents of Sumurbug through Shakeel Ahmad

Ilahibagh, Buchpora localities face water shortage

The taps in localities of Ilahibagh and Buchpora are running dry for the past several days. Despite taking up the issues with the PHE authorities, people continue to suffer, amid the lockdown and the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan. Owing to restrictions on people’s movement we can’t even lodge a protest to register our grievances. We urge the PHE authorities to issue direction for early redressal of our problems

Residents of Ilahibagh localities